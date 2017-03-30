Top Stories
Sarah Hyland Responds to Haley's 'Modern Family' Shocker

Chris Pine is Bald Now! See His Haircut Here!

Lamar Odom Gives Shocking Interview About Drug Use

This is Why the 'Fresh Prince' Cast Reunited!

Thu, 30 March 2017 at 12:54 am

Abby Lee Miller Will 'Never Say Never to 'Dance Moms' Return

Abby Lee Miller is speaking out about her abrupt exit from Dance Moms.

The reality star had actually been thinking about leaving for a while.

“This was a long time coming for me,” Abbey told People. “Nobody knew. I was just so irate…There was a lot that went on. I don’t think that [the production company] has ever been able to differentiate between my livelihood, which they think is a TV show, and my livelihood as a dance teacher with a dance studio. To me, I never know when the show is going to end. I know my dance studio is not going to end until I say it ends.”

Abbey explained that the “last straw” came when the producers staged some drama in front of people who weren’t part of the show.

“I had about 50 kids and their families at the competition that are not on a TV show and don’t get paid,” Abby said. “They were paying to be there! They’re all there and the producer…has this psycho crazy woman — who I’ve never seen, never talked to, never met her — stalking me through the audience stating things like, ‘All your team left you. They want nothing to do with you.’ In front of 50 families from my studio. He can’t understand why that would anger me! It’s absolutely nuts. That was the last straw for me.”

“Never say never,” she said about possibly returning in the future. “It just sickens me when people get creative credit with our ideas…A lot of things would have to change.”

In case you missed it, Dancing With the Stars alum Cheryl Burke is set to replace Abby on the show.
Photos: Getty
Abby Lee Miller, Dance Moms

