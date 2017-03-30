Top Stories
Sarah Hyland Responds to Haley's 'Modern Family' Shocker

Sarah Hyland Responds to Haley's 'Modern Family' Shocker

Cristiano Ronaldo Statue Looks Nothing Like Him &amp; The Internet Is Freaking Out

Cristiano Ronaldo Statue Looks Nothing Like Him & The Internet Is Freaking Out

Lamar Odom Gives Shocking Interview About Drug Use

Lamar Odom Gives Shocking Interview About Drug Use

How Does the 'Dance Moms' Cast Feel About Abby Lee Miller's Exit?

How Does the 'Dance Moms' Cast Feel About Abby Lee Miller's Exit?

Thu, 30 March 2017 at 12:23 pm

Becky Hill: 'Rude Love' Stream, Download & Lyrics - Listen Here!

Becky Hill: 'Rude Love' Stream, Download & Lyrics - Listen Here!

It’s time to get familiar with Becky Hill!

Since appearing on season one of The Voice UK, the rising 23-year-old English singer-songwriter has teamed up the likes of MK, Wilkinson, Rudimental, Oliver Helden, and most recently Matoma with “False Alarm” – which has racked up over 60 million plays on Spotify alone.

Rude Love” is Becky‘s newest single, produced by Zara LarssonNever Forget You” hit-maker MNEK, and you can stream it right here.

“Brand new song alert! I’ve gone big and bold with my ballsy new song ‘RUDE LOVE!’,” Becky wrote on her Twitter account – Listen below!

Rude Love” is also available on Spotify and Apple Music.


Becky Hill – ‘Rude Love’ (Official Audio)

Click inside to read the lyrics to Becky Hill’s new single “Rude Love”…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Becky Hill, First Listen, Lyrics, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • See how Tyga is responding to Blac Chyna's claims that he doesn't pay child support - TMZ
  • Check out a recap of what happened on this week's Empire - Gossip Cop
  • Sarah Hyland's Modern Family character had something MAJOR happen to her in the latest episode - Just Jared Jr
  • These 34 shows are all ending in 2017 - Wetpaint
  • Jennifer Lawrence's relationship with Darren Aronofsky sounds like it's really heating up - Lainey Gossip
  • Some new footage was just released from Harry Styles's acting debut - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here