Becky Hill: 'Rude Love' Stream, Download & Lyrics - Listen Here!

It’s time to get familiar with Becky Hill!

Since appearing on season one of The Voice UK, the rising 23-year-old English singer-songwriter has teamed up the likes of MK, Wilkinson, Rudimental, Oliver Helden, and most recently Matoma with “False Alarm” – which has racked up over 60 million plays on Spotify alone.

“Rude Love” is Becky‘s newest single, produced by Zara Larsson “Never Forget You” hit-maker MNEK, and you can stream it right here.

“Brand new song alert! I’ve gone big and bold with my ballsy new song ‘RUDE LOVE!’,” Becky wrote on her Twitter account – Listen below!

“Rude Love” is also available on Spotify and Apple Music.



Becky Hill – ‘Rude Love’ (Official Audio)

Click inside to read the lyrics to Becky Hill’s new single “Rude Love”…