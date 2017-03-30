Top Stories
Thu, 30 March 2017 at 4:28 pm

Bella Hadid Easily Switches From Day to Night Looks in NYC

Bella Hadid Easily Switches From Day to Night Looks in NYC

Bella Hadid has been upping her fashion game lately.

The 20-year-old model was first spotted rocking a black and white striped look with a comfy coat while leaving a photo shoot at Butterfly studios on Wednesday (March 29) in New York City.

Later in the day, she switched into a black and red ensemble to grab dinner with friends at Cipriano.

“Reminiscing on 2 years of friendship ❤️ I love you @mertalas 😈+😈forever,” Bella captioned an Instagram photo with her photographer pal Mert Alas.

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on

