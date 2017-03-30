Bella Hadid Easily Switches From Day to Night Looks in NYC
Bella Hadid has been upping her fashion game lately.
The 20-year-old model was first spotted rocking a black and white striped look with a comfy coat while leaving a photo shoot at Butterfly studios on Wednesday (March 29) in New York City.
Later in the day, she switched into a black and red ensemble to grab dinner with friends at Cipriano.
“Reminiscing on 2 years of friendship ❤️ I love you @mertalas 😈+😈forever,” Bella captioned an Instagram photo with her photographer pal Mert Alas.
