Bella Hadid Easily Switches From Day to Night Looks in NYC

Bella Hadid has been upping her fashion game lately.

The 20-year-old model was first spotted rocking a black and white striped look with a comfy coat while leaving a photo shoot at Butterfly studios on Wednesday (March 29) in New York City.

Later in the day, she switched into a black and red ensemble to grab dinner with friends at Cipriano.

“Reminiscing on 2 years of friendship ❤️ I love you @mertalas 😈+😈forever,” Bella captioned an Instagram photo with her photographer pal Mert Alas.

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Mar 29, 2017 at 9:09pm PDT

