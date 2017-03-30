Top Stories
Sarah Hyland Responds to Haley's 'Modern Family' Shocker

Cristiano Ronaldo Statue Looks Nothing Like Him &amp; The Internet Is Freaking Out

Lamar Odom Gives Shocking Interview About Drug Use

How Does the 'Dance Moms' Cast Feel About Abby Lee Miller's Exit?

Thu, 30 March 2017 at 12:15 pm

Brad Pitt's 'War Machine' Trailer Is Here - Watch Now!

Brad Pitt's 'War Machine' Trailer Is Here - Watch Now!

Brad Pitt stars in the first full length trailer for War Machine, coming soon to Netflix!

The film also stars Emory Cohen, Topher Grace, Anthony Michael Hall, Will Poulter, Lakeith Stanfield, Meg Tilly, Tilda Swinton, and Sir Ben Kingsley.

The absurdist war story recreates a U.S. General’s roller-coaster rise and fall as part reality, part savage parody – raising the specter of just where the line between them lies today. His is an exploration of a born leader’s ultra-confident march right into the dark heart of folly. At the story’s core is Brad Pitt‘s sly take on a successful, charismatic four-star general who leapt in like a rock star to command NATO forces in Afghanistan, only to be taken down by a journalist’s no-holds-barred exposé.

The film will be released on Netflix on May 26, 2017.
