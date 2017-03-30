Chris Evans Has the Sweetest Things to Say About Ex Jenny Slate

Chris Evans only has nice things to say about his ex girlfriend Jenny Slate.

“She’s my favorite human. She’s the best. I’ve never ever ever met someone in my life who has a mastery of the English language the way she does. She’ll give you one sentence and there’s no fat to it. You’re like, ‘You just chose such an unbelievable collection of words that beautifully articulate what you say,’” Chris told People of his ex.

“It’s like an art form talking with her, because the visuals associated with her expression are just so colorful. She’s so vulnerable, so honest, so interested in other people more than herself, she’s incredibly compassionate, there’s just nothing to not love about her,” he continued.

If you missed it, Jenny spoke very candidly about her relationship with Chris earlier this month. Jenny and Chris met on the set of their film Gifted, and split earlier this year after about a year together.