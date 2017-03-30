Colin Firth Confirmed for 'Kingsman' Sequel - New Poster Revealed!

The new poster for Kingsman: The Golden Circle has been revealed – and some new information has been officially confirmed!

The poster reveals the full starring cast, and Colin Firth is officially listed along with Taron Egerton, Halle Berry, Julianne Moore, Elton John, Jeff Bridges, and Channing Tatum.

Colin‘s character Harry Hart was supposedly dead in the last film, and those involved in the sequel never officially confirmed if his character was alive to return for the second film.

The new poster also teased the film is “coming soon,” as no release date has been confirmed.

See a bigger version of the poster below…