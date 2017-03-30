Top Stories
Thu, 30 March 2017 at 4:20 pm

Drew Barrymore & John Cena Star in Crocs' 'Come As You Are' Campaign!

Drew Barrymore & John Cena Star in Crocs' 'Come As You Are' Campaign!

Drew Barrymore and John Cena are starring in Crocs‘ new campaign, titled Come As You Are.

The Come As You Are campaign is meant to help and inspiring us to be “comfortable in our own shoes.”

“My kids like Crocs. I’m a mom, I know what hipsters like. I feel like they can span a lot of different categories and tastes. Crocs are such versatile shoes and being a mom of two, it’s important to be comfortable in what you’re wearing. You will not see me without these for a while,” Drew said. “One thing as a mother I know I’m going to be doing with my girls is I’m not going to be in the mirror, fretting. I’m not going to try to be someone I’m not. I made their lunch, I got them to that class, I didn’t lose my cool when my daughter was like flipping out in a taxi cab. That’s really great. Okay, another day down. I’m going to try to make them, my daughters, feel at ease. Being who they are, doing silly dances, singing when they feel like it.”

“They’re launching a fantastic campaign called ‘Come As You Are,’ and it’s centered around a person’s ability to deal with adversity and still remain true to oneself. I really don’t pat myself on the back too often, but man, I’ve made a living doing that. So I was really happy to be chosen to be a part of it. I think that the messaging of what they’re trying to say and what I do on a daily basis is exactly identical,” John added.

The campaign is launching Monday, April 3.

