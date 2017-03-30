Emma Roberts & Evan Peters Step Out for Coffee in NYC

Emma Roberts and fiance Evan Peters joke around as they step out for coffee on Wednesday morning (March 29) in New York City.

The longtime couple bundled up as they enjoyed a morning out together.

Later that night, Emma was spotted in a cutout black dress as she made her way into an appearance at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

In case you missed it, Emma recently announced that she has started a book club.

Emma shared on her Instagram the first book she is reading as part of her club.

