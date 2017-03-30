Top Stories
Sarah Hyland Responds to Haley's 'Modern Family' Shocker

Cristiano Ronaldo Statue Looks Nothing Like Him &amp; The Internet Is Freaking Out

Lamar Odom Gives Shocking Interview About Drug Use

How Does the 'Dance Moms' Cast Feel About Abby Lee Miller's Exit?

Thu, 30 March 2017 at 7:00 am

Emma Roberts & Evan Peters Step Out for Coffee in NYC

Emma Roberts & Evan Peters Step Out for Coffee in NYC

Emma Roberts and fiance Evan Peters joke around as they step out for coffee on Wednesday morning (March 29) in New York City.

The longtime couple bundled up as they enjoyed a morning out together.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emma Roberts

Later that night, Emma was spotted in a cutout black dress as she made her way into an appearance at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

In case you missed it, Emma recently announced that she has started a book club.

Emma shared on her Instagram the first book she is reading as part of her club.

Check it out below!
Photos: AKM-GSI, INSTAR
