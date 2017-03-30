'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Trailer Features Three Main Characters - Watch Now!

A promo for Game of Thrones season seven has just dropped!

Three of the biggest characters on the show are featured in the new video, including Emilia Clarke‘s Daenerys Targaryen, Kit Harington‘s Jon Snow, and Lena Headey‘s Cersei Lannister.

At the end of the teaser trailer, it’s implied that winter is finally here when Cersei breathes and you can see her breath.

Game of Thrones season seven premiered on July 16, 2017 on HBO. Be sure to check it out!



‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 Trailer

See the new Game of Thrones poster below…