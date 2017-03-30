George Clooney Says He's Ready For Fatherhood After Playing a Pediatrician on 'ER' For So Long

George Clooney is prepping to become a father!

Still, the 55-year-old actor says he’s more than ready and excited for the birth of his twins.

“Can you believe it?! Yeah, [I'm] even happier [than before,]” George told E! News. “I didn’t know that we’d have kids. I was very happy that we were going to get married and then [a pregnancy] seemed like the next step.”

He joked, “I played a pediatrician on ER. So I know how to work on extra children… If there’s any accidents I’m there. I’m the guy.”

Pictured: George makes his way through LAX Airport on Wednesday (March 29) in Los Angeles.