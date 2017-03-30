Top Stories
Sarah Hyland Responds to Haley's 'Modern Family' Shocker

Sarah Hyland Responds to Haley's 'Modern Family' Shocker

Chris Pine is Bald Now! See His Haircut Here!

Chris Pine is Bald Now! See His Haircut Here!

Lamar Odom Gives Shocking Interview About Drug Use

Lamar Odom Gives Shocking Interview About Drug Use

This is Why the 'Fresh Prince' Cast Reunited!

This is Why the 'Fresh Prince' Cast Reunited!

Thu, 30 March 2017 at 5:30 am

George Clooney Says He's Ready For Fatherhood After Playing a Pediatrician on 'ER' For So Long

George Clooney Says He's Ready For Fatherhood After Playing a Pediatrician on 'ER' For So Long

George Clooney is prepping to become a father!

Still, the 55-year-old actor says he’s more than ready and excited for the birth of his twins.

“Can you believe it?! Yeah, [I'm] even happier [than before,]” George told E! News. “I didn’t know that we’d have kids. I was very happy that we were going to get married and then [a pregnancy] seemed like the next step.”

He joked, “I played a pediatrician on ER. So I know how to work on extra children… If there’s any accidents I’m there. I’m the guy.”

Pictured: George makes his way through LAX Airport on Wednesday (March 29) in Los Angeles.
Just Jared on Facebook
george clooney lax airport solo 01
george clooney lax airport solo 02
george clooney lax airport solo 03
george clooney lax airport solo 04
george clooney lax airport solo 05

Photos: FameFlyNet Pictures
Posted to: George Clooney

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • See how Tyga is responding to Blac Chyna's claims that he doesn't pay child support - TMZ
  • Check out a recap of what happened on this week's Empire - Gossip Cop
  • Sarah Hyland's Modern Family character had something MAJOR happen to her in the latest episode - Just Jared Jr
  • These 34 shows are all ending in 2017 - Wetpaint
  • Jennifer Lawrence's relationship with Darren Aronofsky sounds like it's really heating up - Lainey Gossip
  • Some new footage was just released from Harry Styles's acting debut - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here