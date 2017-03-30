Top Stories
Thu, 30 March 2017 at 4:01 pm

Gigi Hadid Does An Interview While Planking Like a Boss

Gigi Hadid Does An Interview While Planking Like a Boss

Gigi Hadid has some serious skills when it comes to working out.

The 21-year-old model recently did an entire interview while planking at the same time!

Her trainer Rob Piela asked her a bunch of things, like the three words she would use to describe herself after a workout and what she’s passionate about encouraging – all for Reebok’s #PerfectNever campaign.

One of her suggestions for those less-motivated days?

“Call your mom, eat some good food, and go on a walk,” she said. Watch below!

Pictured: Gigi rocks some dark lipstick while leaving Milk Studios after a photo shoot on Wednesday (March 29) in New York City.


