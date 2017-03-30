Top Stories
Thu, 30 March 2017 at 4:07 pm

Gregg Sulkin: Marvel's 'Runaways' Gig Changed My Life

Gregg Sulkin: Marvel's 'Runaways' Gig Changed My Life

Gregg Sulkin puts his buff biceps on display in this new feature for Schon magazine.

Here’s what the 24-year-old Runaways actor had to share with the mag:

On Marvel: “The producer of the show called me with somebody on the line from Marvel and he said to me – which is a moment I’ll never forget – ‘Gregg, the next three words are about to change your life. Welcome to Marvel.’”

On the plot: “They won’t send my scripts to my email, in case my email gets hacked. It’s intense.”

On his personal goals: “For me, the goal is always to pull from my own experience. That’s how you stay true to being an honest character on screen. A lot of actors get caught out by trying to act and I think, when that happens, it’s not a very enjoyable experience for them or for the audience because they’re not watching truth.”

For more on Gregg, visit SchonMagazine.com.
gregg sulkin schon magazine 01

Photos: Gregg Sulkin by Ben Duggan for Schön! Magazine 32
WENN
