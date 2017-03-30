Top Stories
Sarah Hyland Responds to Haley's 'Modern Family' Shocker

Cristiano Ronaldo Statue Looks Nothing Like Him & The Internet Is Freaking Out

Lamar Odom Gives Shocking Interview About Drug Use

How Does the 'Dance Moms' Cast Feel About Abby Lee Miller's Exit?

Thu, 30 March 2017 at 12:12 pm

Is There a 'Ghost in the Shell' End Credits Scene?

Is There a 'Ghost in the Shell' End Credits Scene?

Ghost in the Shell opens at midnight tonight, and many are wondering if there will be a scene after the final credits!

Well, it looks like there’s no additional scenes after the credits, so no need to stay in your seat.

The film follows, Major (Scarlett Johansson), who is the first of her kind: A human saved from a terrible crash, who is cyber-enhanced to be a perfect soldier devoted to stopping the world’s most dangerous criminals. When terrorism reaches a new level that includes the ability to hack into people’s minds and control them, Major is uniquely qualified to stop it. As she prepares to face a new enemy, Major discovers that she has been lied to: her life was not saved, it was stolen. She will stop at nothing to recover her past, find out who did this to her and stop them before they do it to others.

Ghost in the Shell also stars Pilou Asbaek, Takeshi Kitano, Juliette Binoche, Michael Pitt. Check it out when it’s in theaters!
Photos: Paramount
