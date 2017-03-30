Top Stories
Thu, 30 March 2017 at 5:33 pm

It's a Fight for Freedom in the New 'War for the Planet of the Apes' Trailer - Watch!

It's a Fight for Freedom in the New 'War for the Planet of the Apes' Trailer - Watch!

The latest trailer for the War for the Planet of the Apes has been released – and it’s action-packed!

In the third chapter of the franchise, Caesar (Andy Serkis) and his apes are forced into a deadly conflict with an army of humans led by a ruthless Colonel (Woody Harrelson). After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts and begins his own mythic quest to avenge his kind. As the journey finally brings them face to face, Caesar and the Colonel are pitted against each other in an epic battle that will determine the fate of both their species and the future of the planet.

Also starring in the movie are Steve Zahn, Amiah Miller, Karin Konoval, and Terry Notary. The movie hits theaters on July 14.

Watch the new trailer below!


War for the Planet of the Apes Trailer
