Thu, 30 March 2017 at 11:48 am

James Corden Fires Fruit At Victoria Beckham, Jessica Chastain & Lisa Kudrow With 'Flinch' Sketch!

James Corden Fires Fruit At Victoria Beckham, Jessica Chastain & Lisa Kudrow With 'Flinch' Sketch!

James Corden put his guests through it on last night’s (March 29) episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden!

The 38-year-old host brought back his “Flinch” game, where he fires fruit at them while they stand behind plexiglass. This time, it was Jessica Chastain, Lisa Kudrow, and Victoria Beckham‘s turn.

Jessica and Victoria were good sports, but Lisa was not having it at all. “This is my nightmare,” Lisa yelled from behind the pexiglass. “Get it over with already! Just do it!”

Eventually all the ladies got their revenge on James – Watch the skit below!


Flinch w/ Lisa Kudrow, Jessica Chastain & Victoria Beckham
