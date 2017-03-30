Jason Segel, Rooney Mara, & Charlie McDowell Premiere their Netflix Film 'The Discovery'

Jason Segel suits up for the premiere of his new film The Discovery on Wednesday night (March 29) at the Vista Theater in Los Angeles.

The 37-year-old actor was also joined at the premiere by his girlfriend Alexis Mixter.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jason Segel

Also spotted at the premiere was Jason‘s co-star Rooney Mara and her longtime boyfriend Charlie McDowell – who directed the film – along with Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen.

The Discovery is set to premiere on Netflix this Friday (March 31).

10+ pictures inside of stars arriving at the premiere…