Jennifer Hudson Opens Up About Maintaining Her Weight Loss

Jennifer Hudson has revealed her secret to maintaining her 80-pound weight loss over the years – and it’s not exercise!

“Well, I don’t really have time to do much [exercise],” the 35-year-old expressed while making an appearance on ITV’s Lorraine on Wednesday (March 29) in London, England. “I just watch what I eat. I’m very careful and cautious of what I’m eating and I just try to place those meals throughout the day.”

“If it’s early in the morning, OK, I would still be asleep, so I’m not gonna eat right now,” Jennifer added. “I’m very conscious of what I put in my body.”

That same day, Jennifer attended a photo call for The Voice UK finalists with her fellow judges will.i.am, Gavin Rossdale, Sir Tom Jones and host Emma Willis at LH2 Studios.



