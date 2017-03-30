Top Stories
Thu, 30 March 2017 at 9:20 am

Jennifer Hudson Opens Up About Maintaining Her Weight Loss

Jennifer Hudson Opens Up About Maintaining Her Weight Loss

Jennifer Hudson has revealed her secret to maintaining her 80-pound weight loss over the years – and it’s not exercise!

“Well, I don’t really have time to do much [exercise],” the 35-year-old expressed while making an appearance on ITV’s Lorraine on Wednesday (March 29) in London, England. “I just watch what I eat. I’m very careful and cautious of what I’m eating and I just try to place those meals throughout the day.”

“If it’s early in the morning, OK, I would still be asleep, so I’m not gonna eat right now,” Jennifer added. “I’m very conscious of what I put in my body.”

That same day, Jennifer attended a photo call for The Voice UK finalists with her fellow judges will.i.am, Gavin Rossdale, Sir Tom Jones and host Emma Willis at LH2 Studios.


Jennifer Hudson on The Voice Final and Living in Britain | Lorraine

Click inside to watch Jennifer Hudson’s performance of “Remember Me” on Lorraine…


Jennifer Hudson – ‘Remember Me’ | Lorraine
