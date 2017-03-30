Jennifer Lawrence Stars in Dior's New Fall 2017 Campaign - New Images!

Jennifer Lawrence stars in the new ad campaign for Dior’s Fall 2017 collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri.

The campaign shows the 26-year-old Oscar winning actress in a series of black and white photographs in clothing that corresponds to her own personal style.

In a few of the photographs, Jennifer wears a t-shirt that says “We should all be feminists.”

“Discover our muse Jennifer Lawrence in her new campaign for Dior shot by Brigitte Lacombe,” the Dior Twitter account wrote about their new campaign.

See all the new campaign photos below…