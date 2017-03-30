Top Stories
Sarah Hyland Responds to Haley's 'Modern Family' Shocker

Sarah Hyland Responds to Haley's 'Modern Family' Shocker

Cristiano Ronaldo Statue Looks Nothing Like Him &amp; The Internet Is Freaking Out

Cristiano Ronaldo Statue Looks Nothing Like Him & The Internet Is Freaking Out

Lamar Odom Gives Shocking Interview About Drug Use

Lamar Odom Gives Shocking Interview About Drug Use

How Does the 'Dance Moms' Cast Feel About Abby Lee Miller's Exit?

How Does the 'Dance Moms' Cast Feel About Abby Lee Miller's Exit?

Thu, 30 March 2017 at 9:53 am

Jennifer Lawrence Stars in Dior's New Fall 2017 Campaign - New Images!

Jennifer Lawrence Stars in Dior's New Fall 2017 Campaign - New Images!

Jennifer Lawrence stars in the new ad campaign for Dior’s Fall 2017 collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri.

The campaign shows the 26-year-old Oscar winning actress in a series of black and white photographs in clothing that corresponds to her own personal style.

In a few of the photographs, Jennifer wears a t-shirt that says “We should all be feminists.”

“Discover our muse Jennifer Lawrence in her new campaign for Dior shot by Brigitte Lacombe,” the Dior Twitter account wrote about their new campaign.

See all the new campaign photos below…
Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer lawrence dior campaign 01
jennifer lawrence dior campaign 02
jennifer lawrence dior campaign 03
jennifer lawrence dior campaign 04
jennifer lawrence dior campaign 05
jennifer lawrence dior campaign 06
jennifer lawrence dior campaign 07
jennifer lawrence dior campaign 08
jennifer lawrence dior campaign 09

Credit: BRIGITTE LACOMBE; Photos: Dior
Posted to: Fashion, Jennifer Lawrence

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • See how Tyga is responding to Blac Chyna's claims that he doesn't pay child support - TMZ
  • Check out a recap of what happened on this week's Empire - Gossip Cop
  • Sarah Hyland's Modern Family character had something MAJOR happen to her in the latest episode - Just Jared Jr
  • These 34 shows are all ending in 2017 - Wetpaint
  • Jennifer Lawrence's relationship with Darren Aronofsky sounds like it's really heating up - Lainey Gossip
  • Some new footage was just released from Harry Styles's acting debut - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here