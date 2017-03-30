Top Stories
Thu, 30 March 2017 at 6:15 pm

Jon Hamm & Jack McBrayer Share Their Secrets Before the Government Can Hack Them! (VIDEO)

Jon Hamm & Jack McBrayer Share Their Secrets Before the Government Can Hack Them! (VIDEO)

Jon Hamm and Jack McBrayer are taking control of their own future and airing out all of their dirty laundry in the hilarious Funny or Die video!

The actors – who are best known for their roles on Mad Men and 30 Rock – took the time out of their day to leak all of their secrets before the government had the chance to hack them and sell the stories.

First up, Jack decided it was time to stop lying about his age and shared that he was actually a mannequin that came to life 10 years ago.

Jon then shared that he is “a wonderful woodworker named Gepetto” aka the man that brought Pinocchio to life.

Watch the video below to learn more secrets about Jon and Jack!



Jon Hamm & McBrayer Share Their Secrets
