Top Stories
Sarah Hyland Responds to Haley's 'Modern Family' Shocker

Sarah Hyland Responds to Haley's 'Modern Family' Shocker

Cristiano Ronaldo Statue Looks Nothing Like Him &amp; The Internet Is Freaking Out

Cristiano Ronaldo Statue Looks Nothing Like Him & The Internet Is Freaking Out

Lamar Odom Gives Shocking Interview About Drug Use

Lamar Odom Gives Shocking Interview About Drug Use

How Does the 'Dance Moms' Cast Feel About Abby Lee Miller's Exit?

How Does the 'Dance Moms' Cast Feel About Abby Lee Miller's Exit?

Thu, 30 March 2017 at 3:31 pm

Justin Bieber Hits the Skateboard Park in Rio De Janeiro

Justin Bieber Hits the Skateboard Park in Rio De Janeiro

Justin Bieber took some time off from his tour to do a little skateboarding.

The 23-year-old entertainer was spotted on the rails after midnight on Thursday (March 30) in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber

Justin reportedly listened to the Red Hot Chili Peppers while skating around the park in jeans and a casual look.

He’s currently in town for his Purpose World Tour and played the Praça da Apoteose that evening.

He’s headed to the Allianz Parque in Sao Paulo next.
Just Jared on Facebook
justin bieber skateboarding brazil 01
justin bieber skateboarding brazil 02
justin bieber skateboarding brazil 03
justin bieber skateboarding brazil 04
justin bieber skateboarding brazil 05

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Justin Bieber

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • See how Tyga is responding to Blac Chyna's claims that he doesn't pay child support - TMZ
  • Check out a recap of what happened on this week's Empire - Gossip Cop
  • Sarah Hyland's Modern Family character had something MAJOR happen to her in the latest episode - Just Jared Jr
  • These 34 shows are all ending in 2017 - Wetpaint
  • Jennifer Lawrence's relationship with Darren Aronofsky sounds like it's really heating up - Lainey Gossip
  • Some new footage was just released from Harry Styles's acting debut - The Hollywood Reporter