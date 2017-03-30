Justin Bieber Hits the Skateboard Park in Rio De Janeiro
Justin Bieber took some time off from his tour to do a little skateboarding.
The 23-year-old entertainer was spotted on the rails after midnight on Thursday (March 30) in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.
Justin reportedly listened to the Red Hot Chili Peppers while skating around the park in jeans and a casual look.
He’s currently in town for his Purpose World Tour and played the Praça da Apoteose that evening.
He’s headed to the Allianz Parque in Sao Paulo next.