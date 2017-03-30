Katie Holmes & Andrew Rannells Face Off On 'The Tonight Show's Pup Quiz!

Katie Holmes is covered in golden retriever puppies while making an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday (March 29) in New York City.

The 38-year-old actress faced off against Girls star Andrew Rannells in a round of “Pup Quiz,” where you are gifted a golden retriever puppy if you answer a animal-related question correctly. But if you’re wrong, your opponent is gifted the puppy instead.

Katie also sat down to promote her new mini-series The Kennedys After Camelot, while Andrew dished about the real-life audition story that inspired his storyline in the final season of HBO’s Girls.



