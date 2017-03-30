Top Stories
Sarah Hyland Responds to Haley's 'Modern Family' Shocker

Cristiano Ronaldo Statue Looks Nothing Like Him &amp; The Internet Is Freaking Out

Lamar Odom Gives Shocking Interview About Drug Use

How Does the 'Dance Moms' Cast Feel About Abby Lee Miller's Exit?

Thu, 30 March 2017 at 11:04 am

Katie Holmes & Andrew Rannells Face Off On 'The Tonight Show's Pup Quiz!

Katie Holmes & Andrew Rannells Face Off On 'The Tonight Show's Pup Quiz!

Katie Holmes is covered in golden retriever puppies while making an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday (March 29) in New York City.

The 38-year-old actress faced off against Girls star Andrew Rannells in a round of “Pup Quiz,” where you are gifted a golden retriever puppy if you answer a animal-related question correctly. But if you’re wrong, your opponent is gifted the puppy instead.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katie Holmes

Katie also sat down to promote her new mini-series The Kennedys After Camelot, while Andrew dished about the real-life audition story that inspired his storyline in the final season of HBO’s Girls.


Pup Quiz with Katie Holmes and Andrew Rannells

Click inside to watch the rest of Katie Holmes and Andrew Rannells’ appearance…


Katie Holmes Screams at Refs at Basketball Games

Andrew Rannells Sang a Smash Tune on ‘Girls’ to Spite NBC
katie holmes andrew rannells face off on the tonight shows pup quiz 01
katie holmes andrew rannells face off on the tonight shows pup quiz 02
katie holmes andrew rannells face off on the tonight shows pup quiz 03
katie holmes andrew rannells face off on the tonight shows pup quiz 04
katie holmes andrew rannells face off on the tonight shows pup quiz 05

Credit: Andrew Lipovsky; Photos: NBC
Posted to: Andrew Rannells, Jimmy Fallon, Katie Holmes

