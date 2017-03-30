'Legion' Season Finale Post-Credits Scene Explained

SPOILER ALERT! DO NOT CONTINUE IF YOU DON’T WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENED!

Tonight’s season one finale of Legion was action-packed and even featured a scene in the middle of the end credits!

Did you catch that?

A drone flew in and captured David (Dan Stevens) in front of girlfriend Syd (Rachel Keller)!

“In terms of putting it as a post-credits sequence, I think there’s a proud tradition of that on the Marvel features side,” series creator Noah Hawley THR. “It’s the beginning of another thought. I wanted to give people the end song and the feeling of watching the credits, to let them absorb the complete story they just watched. And then I wanted to tease them as to what chapter two is going to be.”

As for season two, Noah said, “I think our goal is to hit the same air date next year. All that means is a lot more work for me in the immediate future, as I finish up Fargo here. I have nobody to blame but myself!”

WHAT DID YOU THINK of the Legion finale?