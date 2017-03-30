Top Stories
Sarah Hyland Responds to Haley's 'Modern Family' Shocker

Sarah Hyland Responds to Haley's 'Modern Family' Shocker

Chris Pine is Bald Now! See His Haircut Here!

Chris Pine is Bald Now! See His Haircut Here!

Lamar Odom Gives Shocking Interview About Drug Use

Lamar Odom Gives Shocking Interview About Drug Use

This is Why the 'Fresh Prince' Cast Reunited!

This is Why the 'Fresh Prince' Cast Reunited!

Thu, 30 March 2017 at 1:04 am

'Legion' Season Finale Post-Credits Scene Explained

'Legion' Season Finale Post-Credits Scene Explained

SPOILER ALERT! DO NOT CONTINUE IF YOU DON’T WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENED!

Tonight’s season one finale of Legion was action-packed and even featured a scene in the middle of the end credits!

Did you catch that?

A drone flew in and captured David (Dan Stevens) in front of girlfriend Syd (Rachel Keller)!

“In terms of putting it as a post-credits sequence, I think there’s a proud tradition of that on the Marvel features side,” series creator Noah Hawley THR. “It’s the beginning of another thought. I wanted to give people the end song and the feeling of watching the credits, to let them absorb the complete story they just watched. And then I wanted to tease them as to what chapter two is going to be.”

As for season two, Noah said, “I think our goal is to hit the same air date next year. All that means is a lot more work for me in the immediate future, as I finish up Fargo here. I have nobody to blame but myself!”

WHAT DID YOU THINK of the Legion finale?
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: FX
Posted to: Legion, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • See how Tyga is responding to Blac Chyna's claims that he doesn't pay child support - TMZ
  • Check out a recap of what happened on this week's Empire - Gossip Cop
  • Sarah Hyland's Modern Family character had something MAJOR happen to her in the latest episode - Just Jared Jr
  • These 34 shows are all ending in 2017 - Wetpaint
  • Jennifer Lawrence's relationship with Darren Aronofsky sounds like it's really heating up - Lainey Gossip
  • Some new footage was just released from Harry Styles's acting debut - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here