Top Stories
Sarah Hyland Responds to Haley's 'Modern Family' Shocker

Sarah Hyland Responds to Haley's 'Modern Family' Shocker

Cristiano Ronaldo Statue Looks Nothing Like Him &amp; The Internet Is Freaking Out

Cristiano Ronaldo Statue Looks Nothing Like Him & The Internet Is Freaking Out

Lamar Odom Gives Shocking Interview About Drug Use

Lamar Odom Gives Shocking Interview About Drug Use

How Does the 'Dance Moms' Cast Feel About Abby Lee Miller's Exit?

How Does the 'Dance Moms' Cast Feel About Abby Lee Miller's Exit?

Thu, 30 March 2017 at 8:21 am

Little Mix & Machine Gun Kelly Premiere 'No More Sad Songs' Music Video - Watch Here!

Little Mix & Machine Gun Kelly Premiere 'No More Sad Songs' Music Video - Watch Here!

Little Mix hit Nashville in the just released music video for their latest single “No More Sad Songs“!

The girls — Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson, and Jade Thirlwall — are joined in the clip by their collaborator Machine Gun Kelly, who pops in for his verse.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Little Mix

“So buzzing you guys 💜 it…,” Little Mix tweeted. “We had the BEST time shooting the #NoMoreSadSongsVideo with @machinegunkelly in Nashville 🙌 xx the girls xx”

No More Sad Songs” is the third official single, following “Shout Out To My Ex” and “Touch,” off Little Mix‘s fourth studio album Glory Days.


Little Mix – No More Sad Songs [ft. Machine Gun Kelly] (Official Video)
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Little Mix, Machine Gun Kelly, Music, Music Video, Perrie Edwards

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • See how Tyga is responding to Blac Chyna's claims that he doesn't pay child support - TMZ
  • Check out a recap of what happened on this week's Empire - Gossip Cop
  • Sarah Hyland's Modern Family character had something MAJOR happen to her in the latest episode - Just Jared Jr
  • These 34 shows are all ending in 2017 - Wetpaint
  • Jennifer Lawrence's relationship with Darren Aronofsky sounds like it's really heating up - Lainey Gossip
  • Some new footage was just released from Harry Styles's acting debut - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here