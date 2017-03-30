Little Mix & Machine Gun Kelly Premiere 'No More Sad Songs' Music Video - Watch Here!

Little Mix hit Nashville in the just released music video for their latest single “No More Sad Songs“!

The girls — Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson, and Jade Thirlwall — are joined in the clip by their collaborator Machine Gun Kelly, who pops in for his verse.

“So buzzing you guys 💜 it…,” Little Mix tweeted. “We had the BEST time shooting the #NoMoreSadSongsVideo with @machinegunkelly in Nashville 🙌 xx the girls xx”

“No More Sad Songs” is the third official single, following “Shout Out To My Ex” and “Touch,” off Little Mix‘s fourth studio album Glory Days.



Little Mix – No More Sad Songs [ft. Machine Gun Kelly] (Official Video)