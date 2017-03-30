Top Stories
Thu, 30 March 2017 at 9:40 am

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Has Surgery on Injured Calf

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Has Surgery on Injured Calf

Maksim Chmerkovskiy had surgery on Wednesday (March 29) for his injured calf which sidelined him from dancing with Heather Morris on DWTS this past week.

The 37-year-old dancer will be sidelined this week as well.

Maks posted a photo from his hospital bed in Ashtabula, Ohio, with the caption, “Gettin’ un-broken…#seedsorthopaedics.”

Maks‘ fiancee Peta Murgatroyd posted a photo of their son Shai and wished him well in the hospital. See that photo below!

A post shared by @maksimc on

Photos: ABC
