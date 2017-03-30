Top Stories
Thu, 30 March 2017 at 3:57 pm

Malia Obama Takes a SoHo Stroll With Handsome Mystery Guy

Malia Obama Takes a SoHo Stroll With Handsome Mystery Guy

Malia Obama continues to enjoy herself in the Big Apple.

The 18-year-old daughter of former President Barack Obama was spotted walking around with a handsome mystery man on Wednesday night (March 29), according to photos obtained by TMZ.

It didn’t look romantic however, as they also strolled along in SoHo with another girl.

The following day, Malia wore her favorite maroon jacket to her internship at the Weinstein Company offices.
