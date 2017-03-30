Top Stories
Sarah Hyland Responds to Haley's 'Modern Family' Shocker

Sarah Hyland Responds to Haley's 'Modern Family' Shocker

Cristiano Ronaldo Statue Looks Nothing Like Him &amp; The Internet Is Freaking Out

Cristiano Ronaldo Statue Looks Nothing Like Him & The Internet Is Freaking Out

Lamar Odom Gives Shocking Interview About Drug Use

Lamar Odom Gives Shocking Interview About Drug Use

How Does the 'Dance Moms' Cast Feel About Abby Lee Miller's Exit?

How Does the 'Dance Moms' Cast Feel About Abby Lee Miller's Exit?

Thu, 30 March 2017 at 12:21 pm

Naomi Watts Stars in Intense New 'Book of Henry' Trailer - Watch!

Naomi Watts Stars in Intense New 'Book of Henry' Trailer - Watch!

Check out the official trailer for the upcoming film Book of Henry!

Here’s the synopsis: Single suburban mother Susan Carpenter (Naomi Watts) works as a waitress at a diner, alongside feisty family friend Sheila (Sarah Silverman).

Her younger son Peter (Jacob Tremblay) is a playful 8-year-old. Taking care of everyone and everything in his own unique way is Susan’s older son Henry (Jaeden Lieberher), age 11.

Protector to his adoring younger brother and tireless supporter of his often self-doubting mother – and, through investments, of the family as a whole – Henry blazes through the days like a comet.

Susan discovers that the family next door, which includes Henry’s kind classmate Christina (Maddie Ziegler), has a dangerous secret – and that Henry has devised a surprising plan to help.

As his brainstormed rescue plan for Christina takes shape in thrilling ways, Susan finds herself at the center of it.

Book of Henry hits theaters on June 16!


Book of Henry Trailer
Just Jared on Facebook
book of henry trailer 01

Photos: Focus Features
Posted to: Book of Henry, Jacob Tremblay, Jaeden Lieberher, Maddie Ziegler, Movies, Naomi Watts, Sarah Silverman, Trailer

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • See how Tyga is responding to Blac Chyna's claims that he doesn't pay child support - TMZ
  • Check out a recap of what happened on this week's Empire - Gossip Cop
  • Sarah Hyland's Modern Family character had something MAJOR happen to her in the latest episode - Just Jared Jr
  • These 34 shows are all ending in 2017 - Wetpaint
  • Jennifer Lawrence's relationship with Darren Aronofsky sounds like it's really heating up - Lainey Gossip
  • Some new footage was just released from Harry Styles's acting debut - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here