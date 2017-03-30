Top Stories
Sarah Hyland Responds to Haley's 'Modern Family' Shocker

Sarah Hyland Responds to Haley's 'Modern Family' Shocker

Cristiano Ronaldo Statue Looks Nothing Like Him &amp; The Internet Is Freaking Out

Cristiano Ronaldo Statue Looks Nothing Like Him & The Internet Is Freaking Out

Lamar Odom Gives Shocking Interview About Drug Use

Lamar Odom Gives Shocking Interview About Drug Use

How Does the 'Dance Moms' Cast Feel About Abby Lee Miller's Exit?

How Does the 'Dance Moms' Cast Feel About Abby Lee Miller's Exit?

Thu, 30 March 2017 at 4:45 pm

Noah Cyrus Says She Took Her Ex-Boyfriend For Granted

Noah Cyrus Says She Took Her Ex-Boyfriend For Granted

Noah Cyrus looks like a doll in this new feature for Schon magazine.

Here’s what the 17-year-old singer had to share with the mag:

On growing up: “During the process of making NC-17, I had a boyfriend, so a lot of the songs are about my breakup. I was really sad after and realized it was a big mistake, because I didn’t realize how happy I was in the moment and that I took it for granted.”

On going solo: “I want people to see me as my own person. It doesn’t bother me that people compare me as a little sister, or youngest daughter of my dad, but when my album does come out, I want to be thought of as Noah Cyrus.”

On removing the comment option from her Instagram: “It wasn’t so much about my insecurities, but about other girls: little girls on their mom’s Instagrams. It’s very hard to love yourself if other people are constantly trying to pick you apart.”

For more on Noah, visit SchonMagazine.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
noah cyrus schon magazine 01

Photos: Noah Cyrus by F&G for Schön! Magazine 32
Posted to: Magazine, Noah Cyrus

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • See how Tyga is responding to Blac Chyna's claims that he doesn't pay child support - TMZ
  • Check out a recap of what happened on this week's Empire - Gossip Cop
  • Sarah Hyland's Modern Family character had something MAJOR happen to her in the latest episode - Just Jared Jr
  • These 34 shows are all ending in 2017 - Wetpaint
  • Jennifer Lawrence's relationship with Darren Aronofsky sounds like it's really heating up - Lainey Gossip
  • Some new footage was just released from Harry Styles's acting debut - The Hollywood Reporter