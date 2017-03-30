Noah Cyrus Says She Took Her Ex-Boyfriend For Granted

Noah Cyrus looks like a doll in this new feature for Schon magazine.

Here’s what the 17-year-old singer had to share with the mag:

On growing up: “During the process of making NC-17, I had a boyfriend, so a lot of the songs are about my breakup. I was really sad after and realized it was a big mistake, because I didn’t realize how happy I was in the moment and that I took it for granted.”

On going solo: “I want people to see me as my own person. It doesn’t bother me that people compare me as a little sister, or youngest daughter of my dad, but when my album does come out, I want to be thought of as Noah Cyrus.”

On removing the comment option from her Instagram: “It wasn’t so much about my insecurities, but about other girls: little girls on their mom’s Instagrams. It’s very hard to love yourself if other people are constantly trying to pick you apart.”

