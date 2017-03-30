Panic at the Disco Brings 'Death of a Bachelor' Tour to Los Angeles

Panic at the Disco “threatened fans with a good time” during their Death of a Bachelor Tour and they totally delivered!

Front man Brendon Urie ruled the stage on Tuesday night (March 30) during the tour’s stop at The Forum in Los Angeles.

Brendon and the band pleased everyone in the crowd with songs from their 13-year career, including a medley from their first album A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out and more recent hits like “Victorious” and “This Is Gospel.”

The evening also included stellar covers of Billy Joel‘s “Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song)” and Queen‘s “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Plus the night was topped off with tons and tons of confetti!

Check out photos from the show below…