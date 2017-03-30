Sarah Hyland Responds to Haley's 'Modern Family' Shocker

SPOILER ALERT! DO NOT CONTINUE IF YOU DON’T WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENED!

Sarah Hyland has taken to social media to react to the major moment from tonight’s episode of Modern Family.

In case you didn’t know, her character Haley turned down a wedding proposal from boyfriend Rainer Shine (Nathan Fillion), which fans seem to be pretty happy about.

“Thank you guys for great responses to tonight’s ep! It was a doozy to film. 8 straight pages of dialogue and @NathanFillion killed it!” Sarah tweeted.

WHAT DID YOU THINK of the Modern Family proposal tonight?