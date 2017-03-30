Top Stories
Sarah Hyland Responds to Haley's 'Modern Family' Shocker

Sarah Hyland Responds to Haley's 'Modern Family' Shocker

Chris Pine is Bald Now! See His Haircut Here!

Chris Pine is Bald Now! See His Haircut Here!

Lamar Odom Gives Shocking Interview About Drug Use

Lamar Odom Gives Shocking Interview About Drug Use

This is Why the 'Fresh Prince' Cast Reunited!

This is Why the 'Fresh Prince' Cast Reunited!

Thu, 30 March 2017 at 2:04 am

Sarah Hyland Responds to Haley's 'Modern Family' Shocker

Sarah Hyland Responds to Haley's 'Modern Family' Shocker

SPOILER ALERT! DO NOT CONTINUE IF YOU DON’T WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENED!

Sarah Hyland has taken to social media to react to the major moment from tonight’s episode of Modern Family.

In case you didn’t know, her character Haley turned down a wedding proposal from boyfriend Rainer Shine (Nathan Fillion), which fans seem to be pretty happy about.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sarah Hyland

“Thank you guys for great responses to tonight’s ep! It was a doozy to film. 8 straight pages of dialogue and @NathanFillion killed it!” Sarah tweeted.

WHAT DID YOU THINK of the Modern Family proposal tonight?
Just Jared on Facebook
sarah hyland reacts haley proposal 01
sarah hyland reacts haley proposal 02
sarah hyland reacts haley proposal 03
sarah hyland reacts haley proposal 04
sarah hyland reacts haley proposal 05

Photos: ABC
Posted to: Modern Family, Sarah Hyland, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • See how Tyga is responding to Blac Chyna's claims that he doesn't pay child support - TMZ
  • Check out a recap of what happened on this week's Empire - Gossip Cop
  • Sarah Hyland's Modern Family character had something MAJOR happen to her in the latest episode - Just Jared Jr
  • These 34 shows are all ending in 2017 - Wetpaint
  • Jennifer Lawrence's relationship with Darren Aronofsky sounds like it's really heating up - Lainey Gossip
  • Some new footage was just released from Harry Styles's acting debut - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here