Sarah Jessica Parker Begins Filming 'Divorce' Season 2

Sarah Jessica Parker and Molly Shannon chat on set as they film Divorce on Wednesday afternoon (March 29) in New York City.

The 52-year-old actress looked pretty in a floral-print dress as she her co-star rocked a fur coat and bright heels.

Sarah Jessica began filming the second season of her hit HBO show earlier this week.

After her first day of set, Sarah Jessica took to Instagram to share a sneak peek from behind-the-scenes look on set.

