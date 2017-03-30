Top Stories
Chris Pine Shows Off Bald Hair With New Haircut!

Chris Pine Shows Off Bald Hair With New Haircut!

Matt Damon Jokes That Pal George Clooney Will 'Be a Mess' as a Dad!

Matt Damon Jokes That Pal George Clooney Will 'Be a Mess' as a Dad!

Lamar Odom Gives Shocking Interview About Drug Use

Lamar Odom Gives Shocking Interview About Drug Use

This is Why the 'Fresh Prince' Cast Reunited!

This is Why the 'Fresh Prince' Cast Reunited!

Thu, 30 March 2017 at 12:04 am

Sarah Jessica Parker Begins Filming 'Divorce' Season 2

Sarah Jessica Parker Begins Filming 'Divorce' Season 2

Sarah Jessica Parker and Molly Shannon chat on set as they film Divorce on Wednesday afternoon (March 29) in New York City.

The 52-year-old actress looked pretty in a floral-print dress as she her co-star rocked a fur coat and bright heels.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica began filming the second season of her hit HBO show earlier this week.

After her first day of set, Sarah Jessica took to Instagram to share a sneak peek from behind-the-scenes look on set.

Check it out below!
Just Jared on Facebook
sjp begins filming divorce season 2 01
sjp begins filming divorce season 2 02
sjp begins filming divorce season 2 03
sjp begins filming divorce season 2 04
sjp begins filming divorce season 2 05

Photos: FameFlyNet Pictures
Posted to: Molly Shannon, Sarah Jessica Parker

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Drake cancels his tour stop in Amsterdam because of food poisoning - TMZ
  • Did Brad Pitt join Angelina Jolie and their family in Cambodia? - Gossip Cop
  • Wreck-It Ralph 2 has a new title - Just Jared Jr
  • Kevin Hart has a new comedy special on Netflix - Wetpaint
  • Oscar Isaac is going to be a dad! - Lainey Gossip
  • The starting bid for John Lennon's iconic Beatles suit is really high - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here