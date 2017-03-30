Top Stories
Sarah Hyland Responds to Haley's 'Modern Family' Shocker

Sarah Hyland Responds to Haley's 'Modern Family' Shocker

Cristiano Ronaldo Statue Looks Nothing Like Him &amp; The Internet Is Freaking Out

Cristiano Ronaldo Statue Looks Nothing Like Him & The Internet Is Freaking Out

Lamar Odom Gives Shocking Interview About Drug Use

Lamar Odom Gives Shocking Interview About Drug Use

How Does the 'Dance Moms' Cast Feel About Abby Lee Miller's Exit?

How Does the 'Dance Moms' Cast Feel About Abby Lee Miller's Exit?

Thu, 30 March 2017 at 3:55 pm

Scott Eastwood Meets Teletubbies During 'Fate Of The Furious' Press Tour!

Scott Eastwood Meets Teletubbies During 'Fate Of The Furious' Press Tour!

Scott Eastwood is currently making the promo rounds for his upcoming film Fate of the Furious, and enjoying all the perks that come with it – one of them being, meeting the Teletubbies!

“I don’t always play with Teletubbies, but when I do I let the red one touch me,” the 30-year-old actor captioned with his Instagram post on Thursday (March 30) in London, England. “Some perks on day three of the #fast8 press tour. #redismyfavorite #fastandfurious8 #fateofthefurious #teletubbies”

That same day, Scott was spotted making his way out of the ITV Studios after promoting the flick, which hits theaters on April 14th – Watch the trailer here!

In another Instagram post, Scott revealed that he finally saw Fate of the Furious for the first time: “Day 2 of press for #fastandfurious8 here in the city of London! Got to watch the movie last night, and words can barely describe how incredible it was,” Scott said. “Can’t wait for all of you guys to see it! #fateofthefurious #f8 #fastandfurious”


A post shared by Scott Eastwood (@scotteastwood) on

Just Jared on Facebook
scott eastwood meets the teletubbies during fate of the furious press tour 01
scott eastwood meets the teletubbies during fate of the furious press tour 02
scott eastwood meets the teletubbies during fate of the furious press tour 03
scott eastwood meets the teletubbies during fate of the furious press tour 04
scott eastwood meets the teletubbies during fate of the furious press tour 05
scott eastwood meets the teletubbies during fate of the furious press tour 06
scott eastwood meets the teletubbies during fate of the furious press tour 07
scott eastwood meets the teletubbies during fate of the furious press tour 08
scott eastwood meets the teletubbies during fate of the furious press tour 09
scott eastwood meets the teletubbies during fate of the furious press tour 10
scott eastwood meets the teletubbies during fate of the furious press tour 11
scott eastwood meets the teletubbies during fate of the furious press tour 12

Photos: AKM-GSI, WENN
Posted to: Scott Eastwood

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • See how Tyga is responding to Blac Chyna's claims that he doesn't pay child support - TMZ
  • Check out a recap of what happened on this week's Empire - Gossip Cop
  • Sarah Hyland's Modern Family character had something MAJOR happen to her in the latest episode - Just Jared Jr
  • These 34 shows are all ending in 2017 - Wetpaint
  • Jennifer Lawrence's relationship with Darren Aronofsky sounds like it's really heating up - Lainey Gossip
  • Some new footage was just released from Harry Styles's acting debut - The Hollywood Reporter