Scott Eastwood Meets Teletubbies During 'Fate Of The Furious' Press Tour!

Scott Eastwood is currently making the promo rounds for his upcoming film Fate of the Furious, and enjoying all the perks that come with it – one of them being, meeting the Teletubbies!

“I don’t always play with Teletubbies, but when I do I let the red one touch me,” the 30-year-old actor captioned with his Instagram post on Thursday (March 30) in London, England. “Some perks on day three of the #fast8 press tour. #redismyfavorite #fastandfurious8 #fateofthefurious #teletubbies”

That same day, Scott was spotted making his way out of the ITV Studios after promoting the flick, which hits theaters on April 14th – Watch the trailer here!

In another Instagram post, Scott revealed that he finally saw Fate of the Furious for the first time: “Day 2 of press for #fastandfurious8 here in the city of London! Got to watch the movie last night, and words can barely describe how incredible it was,” Scott said. “Can’t wait for all of you guys to see it! #fateofthefurious #f8 #fastandfurious”