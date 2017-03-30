Thu, 30 March 2017 at 8:00 am
Shia LaBeouf Runs Errands in Los Angeles
Shia LaBeouf tries to keep a low profile as he steps out on Wednesday (March 29) in Los Angeles.
The 30-year-old actor showed off his growing hair as he stepped out to run errands around town.
Shia recently had to show down his He Will Not Divide Us exhibit in the United States.
The exhibit – which Shia created in protest of Donald Trump‘s presidency – has now been adopted Foundation for Art and Creative Technology in Liverpool, UK.
Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline
