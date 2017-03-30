Top Stories
Sarah Hyland Responds to Haley's 'Modern Family' Shocker

Sarah Hyland Responds to Haley's 'Modern Family' Shocker

Cristiano Ronaldo Statue Looks Nothing Like Him &amp; The Internet Is Freaking Out

Cristiano Ronaldo Statue Looks Nothing Like Him & The Internet Is Freaking Out

Lamar Odom Gives Shocking Interview About Drug Use

Lamar Odom Gives Shocking Interview About Drug Use

How Does the 'Dance Moms' Cast Feel About Abby Lee Miller's Exit?

How Does the 'Dance Moms' Cast Feel About Abby Lee Miller's Exit?

Thu, 30 March 2017 at 8:00 am

Shia LaBeouf Runs Errands in Los Angeles

Shia LaBeouf Runs Errands in Los Angeles

Shia LaBeouf tries to keep a low profile as he steps out on Wednesday (March 29) in Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old actor showed off his growing hair as he stepped out to run errands around town.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Shia LaBeouf

Shia recently had to show down his He Will Not Divide Us exhibit in the United States.

The exhibit – which Shia created in protest of Donald Trump‘s presidency – has now been adopted Foundation for Art and Creative Technology in Liverpool, UK.
Just Jared on Facebook
shia labeouf runs errands in la 01
shia labeouf runs errands in la 02
shia labeouf runs errands in la 03
shia labeouf runs errands in la 04
shia labeouf runs errands in la 05

Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline
Posted to: Shia LaBeouf

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • See how Tyga is responding to Blac Chyna's claims that he doesn't pay child support - TMZ
  • Check out a recap of what happened on this week's Empire - Gossip Cop
  • Sarah Hyland's Modern Family character had something MAJOR happen to her in the latest episode - Just Jared Jr
  • These 34 shows are all ending in 2017 - Wetpaint
  • Jennifer Lawrence's relationship with Darren Aronofsky sounds like it's really heating up - Lainey Gossip
  • Some new footage was just released from Harry Styles's acting debut - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here