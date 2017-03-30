The Walking Dead's Lauren Cohan on Season Finale: It's 'Heartbreaking'

The Walking Dead‘s Lauren Cohan looks stunning in this new photo shoot for HarpersBazaar.com.

Here’s what the 35-year-old The Walking Dead star had to share with the mag:

On what the female Walking Dead characters have in common: “These women are smart not to flaunt their strengths right away. They think, ‘While you were looking in the other direction, we were listening and learning.’ We pay attention and fortify ourselves.”

On the season seven finale: “You’re certainly in for a lot of emotion. [It’s] incredibly bittersweet, beautiful, and heartbreaking.”

On saying goodbye to the dead characters with “death dinners”: “It’s funny when I stop to think about calling them death dinners. It’s such a frequent part of our lingo that I forget how absurd it is, like spying on your own funeral. We’ve had some of our best nights together at them. There’s always a lot of tears, but we also have bonfires and play games and get to tell the family member leaving how much we love them—and, you know, completely embarrass them.”

