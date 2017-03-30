Top Stories
Sarah Hyland Responds to Haley's 'Modern Family' Shocker

Sarah Hyland Responds to Haley's 'Modern Family' Shocker

Cristiano Ronaldo Statue Looks Nothing Like Him &amp; The Internet Is Freaking Out

Cristiano Ronaldo Statue Looks Nothing Like Him & The Internet Is Freaking Out

Lamar Odom Gives Shocking Interview About Drug Use

Lamar Odom Gives Shocking Interview About Drug Use

How Does the 'Dance Moms' Cast Feel About Abby Lee Miller's Exit?

How Does the 'Dance Moms' Cast Feel About Abby Lee Miller's Exit?

Thu, 30 March 2017 at 4:40 pm

The Walking Dead's Lauren Cohan on Season Finale: It's 'Heartbreaking'

The Walking Dead's Lauren Cohan on Season Finale: It's 'Heartbreaking'

The Walking Dead‘s Lauren Cohan looks stunning in this new photo shoot for HarpersBazaar.com.

Here’s what the 35-year-old The Walking Dead star had to share with the mag:

On what the female Walking Dead characters have in common: “These women are smart not to flaunt their strengths right away. They think, ‘While you were looking in the other direction, we were listening and learning.’ We pay attention and fortify ourselves.”

On the season seven finale: “You’re certainly in for a lot of emotion. [It’s] incredibly bittersweet, beautiful, and heartbreaking.”

On saying goodbye to the dead characters with “death dinners”: “It’s funny when I stop to think about calling them death dinners. It’s such a frequent part of our lingo that I forget how absurd it is, like spying on your own funeral. We’ve had some of our best nights together at them. There’s always a lot of tears, but we also have bonfires and play games and get to tell the family member leaving how much we love them—and, you know, completely embarrass them.”

For more from Lauren, visit HarpersBazaar.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
lauren cohan harpers bazaar feature 01

Credit: Harper Smith for HarpersBazaar.com
Posted to: Lauren Cohan, Magazine

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • See how Tyga is responding to Blac Chyna's claims that he doesn't pay child support - TMZ
  • Check out a recap of what happened on this week's Empire - Gossip Cop
  • Sarah Hyland's Modern Family character had something MAJOR happen to her in the latest episode - Just Jared Jr
  • These 34 shows are all ending in 2017 - Wetpaint
  • Jennifer Lawrence's relationship with Darren Aronofsky sounds like it's really heating up - Lainey Gossip
  • Some new footage was just released from Harry Styles's acting debut - The Hollywood Reporter