Val Kilmer Reacts to Cate Blanchett Tweets: 'I Wrote Nice Things...And Now I'm a Pervert'

Val Kilmer made headlines this week when he couldn’t stop tweeting about his pal and former co-star Cate Blanchett.

At an event this week, Val was surprised by the attention he received from the story. During a Q&A of a screening of Citizen Twain, his one-man play, he was asked about his favorite co-star.

“I can’t say Cate Blanchett,” he joked (via People). “I wrote nice things about Cate Blanchett on Twitter and now I’m a pervert.”

“I don’t know why loving an actor that’s so talented is creepy, but I guess I’m creepy….It makes no sense. I didn’t say anything weird,” Val continued.

“I write about all my friends,” Val continued. “There’s no story. Nothing weird.”