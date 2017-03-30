Top Stories
Sarah Hyland Responds to Haley's 'Modern Family' Shocker

Sarah Hyland Responds to Haley's 'Modern Family' Shocker

Cristiano Ronaldo Statue Looks Nothing Like Him &amp; The Internet Is Freaking Out

Cristiano Ronaldo Statue Looks Nothing Like Him & The Internet Is Freaking Out

Lamar Odom Gives Shocking Interview About Drug Use

Lamar Odom Gives Shocking Interview About Drug Use

How Does the 'Dance Moms' Cast Feel About Abby Lee Miller's Exit?

How Does the 'Dance Moms' Cast Feel About Abby Lee Miller's Exit?

Thu, 30 March 2017 at 11:34 am

Val Kilmer Reacts to Cate Blanchett Tweets: 'I Wrote Nice Things...And Now I'm a Pervert'

Val Kilmer Reacts to Cate Blanchett Tweets: 'I Wrote Nice Things...And Now I'm a Pervert'

Val Kilmer made headlines this week when he couldn’t stop tweeting about his pal and former co-star Cate Blanchett.

At an event this week, Val was surprised by the attention he received from the story. During a Q&A of a screening of Citizen Twain, his one-man play, he was asked about his favorite co-star.

“I can’t say Cate Blanchett,” he joked (via People). “I wrote nice things about Cate Blanchett on Twitter and now I’m a pervert.”

“I don’t know why loving an actor that’s so talented is creepy, but I guess I’m creepy….It makes no sense. I didn’t say anything weird,” Val continued.

“I write about all my friends,” Val continued. “There’s no story. Nothing weird.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Cate Blanchett, Val Kilmer

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • See how Tyga is responding to Blac Chyna's claims that he doesn't pay child support - TMZ
  • Check out a recap of what happened on this week's Empire - Gossip Cop
  • Sarah Hyland's Modern Family character had something MAJOR happen to her in the latest episode - Just Jared Jr
  • These 34 shows are all ending in 2017 - Wetpaint
  • Jennifer Lawrence's relationship with Darren Aronofsky sounds like it's really heating up - Lainey Gossip
  • Some new footage was just released from Harry Styles's acting debut - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here