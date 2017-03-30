Top Stories
Chris Pine Shows Off Bald Hair With New Haircut!

Matt Damon Jokes That Pal George Clooney Will 'Be a Mess' as a Dad!

Lamar Odom Gives Shocking Interview About Drug Use

This is Why the 'Fresh Prince' Cast Reunited!

Thu, 30 March 2017 at 12:39 am

Victoria Beckham Will Join James Corden on 'Carpool Karaoke'!

Victoria Beckham is the latest celebrity to that will sit front seat with James Corden in Carpool Karaoke!

The 42-year-old fashion designer and former Spice Girls member recently took to Snapchat to share a sneak peek of herself getting ready to film the upcoming segment for the Late Late Show.

Previous Carpool Karaoke guests have been Lady Gaga, former First Lady Michelle Obama, and Bruno Mars.

No word yet on when Victoria‘s Carpool Karaoke segment will air.

Also pictured inside: Victoria Beckham arriving at LAX Airport on Tuesday (March 28) in Los Angeles.
