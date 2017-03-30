Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell Premiere 'Prison Break'

The Prison Break reboot is almost here!

Stars Wentworth Miller, Dominic Purcell, Robert Knepper, Rockbound Dunbar, Paul Adelstein, Mark Feuerstein, Inbar Lavi, Augustus Prew, and Paul T. Scheuring all stepped out for the big premiere event held at The Paley Center for Media on Wednesday evening (March 29) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

They hosted a special advance screening and conversation with the cast and creative team.

Prison Break officially premieres on Tuesday, April 4 @ 9PM on FOX.

