Top Stories
Sarah Hyland Responds to Haley's 'Modern Family' Shocker

Sarah Hyland Responds to Haley's 'Modern Family' Shocker

Chris Pine is Bald Now! See His Haircut Here!

Chris Pine is Bald Now! See His Haircut Here!

Lamar Odom Gives Shocking Interview About Drug Use

Lamar Odom Gives Shocking Interview About Drug Use

This is Why the 'Fresh Prince' Cast Reunited!

This is Why the 'Fresh Prince' Cast Reunited!

Thu, 30 March 2017 at 1:39 am

Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell Premiere 'Prison Break'

Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell Premiere 'Prison Break'

The Prison Break reboot is almost here!

Stars Wentworth Miller, Dominic Purcell, Robert Knepper, Rockbound Dunbar, Paul Adelstein, Mark Feuerstein, Inbar Lavi, Augustus Prew, and Paul T. Scheuring all stepped out for the big premiere event held at The Paley Center for Media on Wednesday evening (March 29) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Wentworth Miller

They hosted a special advance screening and conversation with the cast and creative team.

Prison Break officially premieres on Tuesday, April 4 @ 9PM on FOX.

45+ pictures inside of Wentworth Miller, Dominic Purcell, and more at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
prison break paley premiere 01
prison break paley premiere 02
prison break paley premiere 03
prison break paley premiere 04
prison break paley premiere 05
prison break paley premiere 06
prison break paley premiere 07
prison break paley premiere 08
prison break paley premiere 09
prison break paley premiere 10
prison break paley premiere 11
prison break paley premiere 12
prison break paley premiere 13
prison break paley premiere 14
prison break paley premiere 15
prison break paley premiere 16
prison break paley premiere 17
prison break paley premiere 18
prison break paley premiere 19
prison break paley premiere 20
prison break paley premiere 21
prison break paley premiere 22
prison break paley premiere 23
prison break paley premiere 24
prison break paley premiere 25
prison break paley premiere 26
prison break paley premiere 27
prison break paley premiere 28
prison break paley premiere 29
prison break paley premiere 30
prison break paley premiere 31
prison break paley premiere 32
prison break paley premiere 33
prison break paley premiere 34
prison break paley premiere 35
prison break paley premiere 36
prison break paley premiere 37
prison break paley premiere 38
prison break paley premiere 39
prison break paley premiere 40
prison break paley premiere 41
prison break paley premiere 42
prison break paley premiere 43
prison break paley premiere 44
prison break paley premiere 45
prison break paley premiere 46
prison break paley premiere 47
prison break paley premiere 48
prison break paley premiere 49
prison break paley premiere 50
prison break paley premiere 51

Photos: Imeh Bryant for The Paley Center
Posted to: Augustus Prew, Dominic Purcell, Inbar Lavi, Mark Feuerstein, Paul Adelstein, Paul T. Scheuring, Prison Break, Robert Knepper, Rockbound Dunbar, Wentworth Miller

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • See how Tyga is responding to Blac Chyna's claims that he doesn't pay child support - TMZ
  • Check out a recap of what happened on this week's Empire - Gossip Cop
  • Sarah Hyland's Modern Family character had something MAJOR happen to her in the latest episode - Just Jared Jr
  • These 34 shows are all ending in 2017 - Wetpaint
  • Jennifer Lawrence's relationship with Darren Aronofsky sounds like it's really heating up - Lainey Gossip
  • Some new footage was just released from Harry Styles's acting debut - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here