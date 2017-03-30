Zara Larsson Thinks We 'Should Definitely Embrace Being Sexual Beings'!

Zara Larsson is gorgeous in white as she takes the cover of Notion magazine’s 75th anniversary issue, available on stands now.

Here’s what the 19-year-old “So Good” singer had to share with the mag:

On the era of the selfie: “I think we should definitely embrace being sexual beings. With this selfie era, it’s okay to think ‘I look really hot and I look great in this’. That’s a new thing, and I think it’s so cool to see girls posting a selfie with the caption ‘I slay’. I’m like ‘Yeah you do!’”

On being outspoken on social media: “I really look for things that are happening right now, things that are trending on Twitter that spark some kind of frustration in me, I guess. Like I see some injustice or inequality going on… obviously in America, since Trump, or in Poland when they were debating about making abortion illegal – there are so many different places. It’s not like I wake up and everything is just great, and everything is equal, and I’m like, ‘I’m going to be a mad bitch today’, that’s not really what it’s about.”

On being a positive role model: “I have an impact, and I think if I can, you know, enlighten someone or change someone’s mind, then I think I did a great thing. I am not really concerned about how it will affect my career. I think that some things are more important than my career. And, I just can’t shut up! (Laughs) I am very vocal about everything. Who I am on social media is definitely who I am as a person.”

For more from Zara, visit Notionmagazine.com!