Top Stories
Sarah Hyland Responds to Haley's 'Modern Family' Shocker

Sarah Hyland Responds to Haley's 'Modern Family' Shocker

Cristiano Ronaldo Statue Looks Nothing Like Him &amp; The Internet Is Freaking Out

Cristiano Ronaldo Statue Looks Nothing Like Him & The Internet Is Freaking Out

Lamar Odom Gives Shocking Interview About Drug Use

Lamar Odom Gives Shocking Interview About Drug Use

How Does the 'Dance Moms' Cast Feel About Abby Lee Miller's Exit?

How Does the 'Dance Moms' Cast Feel About Abby Lee Miller's Exit?

Thu, 30 March 2017 at 3:56 pm

Zara Larsson Thinks We 'Should Definitely Embrace Being Sexual Beings'!

Zara Larsson Thinks We 'Should Definitely Embrace Being Sexual Beings'!

Zara Larsson is gorgeous in white as she takes the cover of Notion magazine’s 75th anniversary issue, available on stands now.

Here’s what the 19-year-old “So Good” singer had to share with the mag:

On the era of the selfie: “I think we should definitely embrace being sexual beings. With this selfie era, it’s okay to think ‘I look really hot and I look great in this’. That’s a new thing, and I think it’s so cool to see girls posting a selfie with the caption ‘I slay’. I’m like ‘Yeah you do!’”

On being outspoken on social media: “I really look for things that are happening right now, things that are trending on Twitter that spark some kind of frustration in me, I guess. Like I see some injustice or inequality going on… obviously in America, since Trump, or in Poland when they were debating about making abortion illegal – there are so many different places. It’s not like I wake up and everything is just great, and everything is equal, and I’m like, ‘I’m going to be a mad bitch today’, that’s not really what it’s about.”

On being a positive role model: “I have an impact, and I think if I can, you know, enlighten someone or change someone’s mind, then I think I did a great thing. I am not really concerned about how it will affect my career. I think that some things are more important than my career. And, I just can’t shut up! (Laughs) I am very vocal about everything. Who I am on social media is definitely who I am as a person.”

For more from Zara, visit Notionmagazine.com!
Just Jared on Facebook
zara larsson thinks we should definitely embrace being sexual beings 01
zara larsson thinks we should definitely embrace being sexual beings 02
zara larsson thinks we should definitely embrace being sexual beings 03
zara larsson thinks we should definitely embrace being sexual beings 04
zara larsson thinks we should definitely embrace being sexual beings 05

Photos: Notion Francesca Allen for Notion
Posted to: Magazine, Zara Larsson

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • See how Tyga is responding to Blac Chyna's claims that he doesn't pay child support - TMZ
  • Check out a recap of what happened on this week's Empire - Gossip Cop
  • Sarah Hyland's Modern Family character had something MAJOR happen to her in the latest episode - Just Jared Jr
  • These 34 shows are all ending in 2017 - Wetpaint
  • Jennifer Lawrence's relationship with Darren Aronofsky sounds like it's really heating up - Lainey Gossip
  • Some new footage was just released from Harry Styles's acting debut - The Hollywood Reporter