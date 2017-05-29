Alicia Silverstone Surprises Fans at 'Clueless' Screening!

Alicia Silverstone surprised some lucky fans at a Clueless screening over the weekend!

The 40-year-old actress stepped out at a Cinespia screening on Sunday (May 28) at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Hollywood, Calif.

Alicia also brought along her adorable six-year-old son Bear to the event.

Before the movie began, Alicia took center stage to talk to the crowd about the iconic 1995 film.

“I really love the film and I’m so happy you all do too!” Alicia said before adding in her character Cher’s signature catchphrase, “Whatever!”