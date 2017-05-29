Anderson Cooper & Partner Benjamin Maisani Share Selfies From Venice Vacay!

Anderson Cooper and his partner Benjamin Maisani are spending their holiday weekend abroad!

The longtime couple jetted to Venice, Italy for the long weekend and it looks like they’re having a great time.

Anderson took to his Instagram to share several photos in front of the Venice canals!

“Benjamin in Venice…. Why is he making me go to every single museum?” he captioned a solo shot of Benjamin.

Anderson jokingly added, “He is the art expert….I’m the complainer who wants to take naps.”

Check out their cute photos below…