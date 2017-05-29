Ariana Grande's Mom Joan Tweets Touching Note for Manchester

Ariana Grande‘s mother Joan Grande is speaking out to send her love and support to the people of Manchester after the terrorist attack a week ago.

Joan was in attendance at the concert and was still sitting in the front row when the bombing happened outside of the Manchester Arena in England. She reportedly rushed some fans to safety by bringing them backstage.

“This past week I have spent in reflective thought, prayer & deep sorrow,” Joan tweeted on Memorial Day, Monday (May 29). “I join my daughter in extending my help & services to all those affected by the diabolical act of terror which occurred in Manchester!”

“My heart goes out to all the victims,” she continued. “Those who lost their lives, those injured, those recovering & all survivors of that night, along with the families & friends whose grief knows no bounds. I stand with you all in the face of evil & we stand together to never let it rule our lives!”

“Thank you to all those who helped in any way that night in Manchester,” Joan added. “I continually thank those who are & were in service protecting our freedoms every day all over the world! #MemorialDay”