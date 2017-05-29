Top Stories
'The Bachelorette' Contestant's Girlfriend Shows Up, Rachel Sends Him Home (Spoilers)

'The Bachelorette' Contestant's Girlfriend Shows Up, Rachel Sends Him Home (Spoilers)

Daniel Craig Looks So Different in His New Movie!

Daniel Craig Looks So Different in His New Movie!

Mon, 29 May 2017 at 11:03 pm

Ariel Winter Hits the Beach in a Bikini, Gets Butt Tapped by Boyfriend Levi Meaden

Ariel Winter Hits the Beach in a Bikini, Gets Butt Tapped by Boyfriend Levi Meaden

Ariel Winter wears a small baby blue bikini while hitting the beach for a Memorial Day celebration on Monday (May 29) in Malibu, Calif.

The 19-year-old Modern Family actress was joined by some friends, including boyfriend Levi Meaden, for the relaxing day in the sun.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ariel Winter

On her Instagram Stories, Ariel shared a boomerang video that showed Levi tapping her butt. She also posted one of her sticking her tongue out at the camera.

“Happy #MemorialDay 🌊,” Ariel captioned an Instagram slideshow of three sexy photos of her in the bikini. See them below!

A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on

Just Jared on Facebook
ariel winter bikini memorial day 01
ariel winter bikini memorial day 02
ariel winter bikini memorial day 03
ariel winter bikini memorial day 04
ariel winter bikini memorial day 05
ariel winter bikini memorial day 06
ariel winter bikini memorial day 07
ariel winter bikini memorial day 08
ariel winter bikini memorial day 09

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Ariel Winter, Bikini, Levi Meaden

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Find out why Tyler Hoechlin is suing his former landlord - TMZ
  • Ariana Grande's mom speaks out after Manchester attack - Just Jared Jr
  • 14 bombshells that Kim Kardashian revealed on WWHL - Wetpaint
  • Thousands pay tribute to JFK on his 100th birthday - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Here's how Robert Pattinson almost got fired from Twilight - Gossip Cop
  • persononhere

    is this supposed to be sexy? it’s trashy

  • Anna

    Her and Bella Thorne are cut from the same cloth.

  • namers

    Vapid. No mention of the reason for the holiday.

  • Priscillaahaney


    Google is paying 97$ per hour! Work for few hours and have longer with friends & family! !mj65d:
    On tuesday I got a great new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $8752 this last four weeks.. Its the most-financialy rewarding I’ve had.. It sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
    !mj65d:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleFinancialJobsCash65MarketPowerGetPay$97Hour… ★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★:::::!mj65d..,..

  • Koos

    good news: FLESH ON THE BONES!!

  • Mara

    She’s getting trashier by the day

  • http://www.soundcloud.com/cigo8179 eternalfratboy

    Slutttttt

  • TaraTeller

    she gets grosser by the minute. trash. she is anything but sexy