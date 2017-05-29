Bella Thorne Hits the Pool with Gregg Sulkin for His Birthday

It looks like Bella Thorne and her ex-boyfriend Gregg Sulkin are on great terms!

The 19-year-old Famous in Love actress helped Gregg celebrate his 25th birthday at a pool party on Sunday (May 28) in Los Angeles.

Gregg was seen going shirtless while saying goodbye to Bella after the party, which came just days after she left Cannes following a super quick fling with Scott Disick.

Bella took to Instagram the next day to share a photo of her laying on Gregg‘s back. She also added a super sweet birthday message!

“Happy birthday Gregg!!!! I love you :)) always been such a wonderful person:) glad we are here through thick and thin. Let’s party you old man!!” Bella wrote.

A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on May 29, 2017 at 9:29am PDT

10+ pictures inside of Bella Thorne in a bikini…