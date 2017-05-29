Top Stories
Mon, 29 May 2017 at 1:15 pm

Bella Thorne Hits the Pool with Gregg Sulkin for His Birthday

Bella Thorne Hits the Pool with Gregg Sulkin for His Birthday

It looks like Bella Thorne and her ex-boyfriend Gregg Sulkin are on great terms!

The 19-year-old Famous in Love actress helped Gregg celebrate his 25th birthday at a pool party on Sunday (May 28) in Los Angeles.

Gregg was seen going shirtless while saying goodbye to Bella after the party, which came just days after she left Cannes following a super quick fling with Scott Disick.

Bella took to Instagram the next day to share a photo of her laying on Gregg‘s back. She also added a super sweet birthday message!

“Happy birthday Gregg!!!! I love you :)) always been such a wonderful person:) glad we are here through thick and thin. Let’s party you old man!!” Bella wrote.

A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on

Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline, Instagram
Posted to: Bella Thorne, Bikini, Gregg Sulkin, Shirtless

  • Joher

    She’s the sluttiest girl on the market right now, sorry not sorry

  • VanityInsecurity

    This girl does not know the meaning of the word: chill.

  • Lo Mo

    ..why should she..? :))

  • krtmom

    How many STD’s does she have? Girl’s a mess!

  • Lo Mo

    Go girl, get them ALL!!

  • Jack Mack

    Hope Sulkin protects himself from Lord Disick’s STDs from yesterday! This bimbo oozes Skank!

  • Effy

    I’ve lost so much respect for him. You are who you hang out with Gregg…

  • girl93

    She is just 19 and she has just slept with half Hollywood, ewww

  • Curt Noydb

    She is trash.

  • Dee

    damn, does she even air it out before she moves on??

  • Peppa

    Good god from the looks of it you are on this site day in & day out ,,,,, shit do you have a job??? besides being a professional asshole ??

  • Sansa Squad

    didn’t they start dating when he was 23 and she was 17?? I’m surprised you still had any respect for him to begin with

  • Sansa Squad

    the benefit of grooming underage girls I guess: they always come back to you. she’s a very sad, embarrassing person but it’s not surprising considering she’s been sexualized and preyed upon by grown men for so long – it’s gotta mess you up psychologically if you don’t have a strong support system. I feel bad for her.

  • Douglas from Brazil

    Is she trying to pull a Scott? Two guys in a week?