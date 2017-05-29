Chris Brown Celebrates Daughter Royalty's Third Birthday With Pool Party

Chris Brown hosted the cutest birthday party for his daughter Royalty!

The 28-year-old entertainer’s baby girl just turned three and the father-daughter duo decided to celebrate with a pool party on Sunday (May 28).

Chris took to his Instagram to share lots of photos from the event, which included tons of friends, presents and some colorful sweet treats.

“MY BEAUTIFUL BABY GIRL IS OFFICIALLY 3 YEAR OLD!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️. HBD RO RO! I LOVE YOU,” Chris wrote, along with a pretty portrait Royalty.

It looks like everyone had a blast at the birthday bash!

Check out photos from Royalty‘s party below…