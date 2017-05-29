Top Stories
Emmy Rossum Shares Photos from Wedding to Sam Esmail!

Emmy Rossum Shares Photos from Wedding to Sam Esmail!

Tim McGraw Accidentally Knocks Over Female Fan at Concert (Video)

Tim McGraw Accidentally Knocks Over Female Fan at Concert (Video)

Mon, 29 May 2017 at 5:02 pm

Chris Brown Celebrates Daughter Royalty's Third Birthday With Pool Party

Chris Brown Celebrates Daughter Royalty's Third Birthday With Pool Party

Chris Brown hosted the cutest birthday party for his daughter Royalty!

The 28-year-old entertainer’s baby girl just turned three and the father-daughter duo decided to celebrate with a pool party on Sunday (May 28).

Chris took to his Instagram to share lots of photos from the event, which included tons of friends, presents and some colorful sweet treats.

“MY BEAUTIFUL BABY GIRL IS OFFICIALLY 3 YEAR OLD!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️. HBD RO RO! I LOVE YOU,” Chris wrote, along with a pretty portrait Royalty.

It looks like everyone had a blast at the birthday bash!

Check out photos from Royalty‘s party below…
Just Jared on Facebook
chris brown celebrates royalty third birthday pool party 01
chris brown celebrates royalty third birthday pool party 02
chris brown celebrates royalty third birthday pool party 03
chris brown celebrates royalty third birthday pool party 04
chris brown celebrates royalty third birthday pool party 05

Photos: Jake Miosge
Posted to: Chris Brown, Royalty Brown

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ariana Grande's mom's house in Florida is being heavily guarded by security - TMZ
  • Fifth Harmony is using Snapchat to tease lyrics for their upcoming song - Just Jared Jr
  • Chris Brown shares sweet birthday messages for daughter Royalty - Wetpaint
  • Jay Z's Tidal music streaming company loses third CEO in two years - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are still together - Gossip Cop