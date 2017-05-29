Top Stories
Chris Hemsworth & Matt Damon Jet to Monaco For Joint Family Vacation

Chris Hemsworth & Matt Damon Jet to Monaco For Joint Family Vacation

Chris Hemsworth, Matt Damon and their families are getting in some quality time on another family vacation!

The two actors, as well as their wives Elsa Pataky and Luciana Barroso, jetted to Monaco to enjoy the Grand Prix together.

Chris has been sharing lots of photos from the trip on his Instagram, including boat rides, races and other antics!

“Great trip to Monaco thanks to @tagheuer #formula1,” Chris captioned a photo of the group.

This isn’t the first time the two couples have vacationed together though!

Earlier this year, they were all spotted enjoying the beaches of Australia with their children.

Check out the photos from their Monaco vacation below…
Just Jared on Facebook
chris hemsworth matt damon joint vacation 01
chris hemsworth matt damon joint vacation 02
chris hemsworth matt damon joint vacation 03
chris hemsworth matt damon joint vacation 04
chris hemsworth matt damon joint vacation 05
chris hemsworth matt damon joint vacation 06

Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky, Matt Damon

