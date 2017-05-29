Chris Pratt & John Krasinski Commemorate Fallen Navy SEAL on Memorial Day

Chris Pratt and John Krasinski are paying a special tribute to veterans on Memorial Day.

The duo, who are currently both in England, decided to take the #MurphChallenge to honor United States Navy SEAL officer Michael P. Murphy.

Every Memorial Day weekend, gyms across the nation perform an intense workout in his memory.

The challenge includes a one-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 air squats and a final one-mile run while wearing a 20-lb. body vest.

“It’s a day like today when we commemorate those fallen heroes and say thanks for all you do to make our dreams come true,” Chris said in a video after completing the challenge.

Check out all they had to say in the video below…