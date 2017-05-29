Emmy Rossum Shares Photos from Wedding to Sam Esmail!

Emmy Rossum and her friends have shared a bunch of great photos from her weekend wedding to Sam Esmail!

The 30-year-old Shameless actress tied the knot with Sam, the creator of Mr. Robot, on Sunday night (May 28) in New York City.

Emmy looked stunning a custom Carolina Herrera gown. She was joined at the affair by many cast members from Shameless, including William H. Macy, Shanola Hampton, Jeremy Allen White, and Isidora Goreshter.

The ceremony took place at Central Synagogue on East 55th Street and the reception took place at the Guggenheim Museum on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

Emmy and Sam both shared photos snapped by photographer pal Brian Bowen Smith.

