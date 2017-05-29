Harry Styles Calls Fan Injured During Manchester Attack

Harry Styles made a very special phone call over the weekend.

The 23-year-old entertainer called his 14-year-old fan Freya Lewis, who was injured during the Manchester bombing while attending Ariana Grande‘s concert.

While Freya is still recovering from her injuries, she was alert enough to briefly speak with Harry.

“Firstly, Freya came around enough from sedation to look at her Dad, blow him a kiss and smile. Then Dad cried. ‘What could surpass that?’ I know you are thinking,” her parents wrote in a blog posted to her school’s website.

They added, “Secondly, the phone rang, and it was Harry Styles. Freya woke up, Harry said he loved her, she said she loved him, then Dad said he loved him!! The PICU unit at Manchester Childrens Hospital has just been given a lift like you can not imagine! Harry, we salute you sir, Holmes Chapel is very proud of you!!!!”