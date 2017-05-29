Top Stories
Mon, 29 May 2017 at 9:30 pm

Jessica Chastain Is Disturbed By Representation of Women in Film at Cannes Film Festival (Video)

Jessica Chastain Is Disturbed By Representation of Women in Film at Cannes Film Festival (Video)

Jessica Chastain was one of the jury members at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival and she observed something by watching 20 movies at the festival – the representation of women on film in 2017 is surprising and disturbing.

“This is the first time I watched 20 films in 10 days, and I love movies, and the one thing I really took away from this experience is how the world views women,” the Oscar-nominated actress said during a press conference after the closing ceremony. “It was quite disturbing to me, to be honest. There are some exceptions. For the most part, I was surprised with the representation of female characters on screen in these films.”

“I do hope that when we include more female storytellers, we will have more women that I recognize in my day-to-day life. Ones who are pro-active, have their own agencies, just don’t react to the men around them. They have their own point-of-view,” she added.

Jessica and the rest of the jury awarded the Best Director award to Sofia Coppola for her movie The Beguiled, which features a strong cast of women.

  • Ulysses Joyce

    No one cares ,stop with this Identity politics ,if you want to see a movie with a postive female characters then do your own fucking movie.

  • Fred alonso

    She better not bite the hand that feeds. She could be the next Katherine Heigl or Jessica Alba in a fortnight.

  • Casey C

    The differences being she can act and she’s respected, unlike the two you mentioned.

  • TaraTeller

    I’m a woman and am tired of all these rich female movie stars constantly complaining about how women aren’t treated equally in hollywierd. you’re all overpaid and if you don’t like the Hollywood system, how about using your own money and forming your own production company and make movies you want to make about women. fish or cut bait.

  • TaraTeller

    exactly. create your own company and make the movies you want to make. use your own money. so many whiners.

  • Vanessa Graten

    Yeah, Jessica is really outspoken and ballsy. She may be a good actress but her career is only a few years old…she needs to stop acting like she has all this power to criticize the system.

  • Cooper

    that’s true but the one thing she doesn’t have is star power. She isn’t a box office draw which is where she may have issues. Sometimes that trumps talent hence why we have a ton of mediocre actors as A-Listers. I think it’s one thing to be critical but she is fairly new. I like her regardless though.

  • tom

    If you don’t like the industry you’re in, change careers.

  • alorwa

    Actually many of them do, including Jessica. And they have the right to comment about what’s going on in the industry they work in.

  • alorwa

    No they don’t have to, they want to change the industry.

  • Casey C

    so sick of that shitty arguement. part of her pushing for those movies to be made is raising her voice that women are being seriously underrepresented, or the way their represented is misogynistic at best.

  • Bojac

    I’m gonna guess that she’s mostly talking about “L’Amant Double”.

  • VanityInsecurity

    Yes god forbid she has an educated opinion on a subject matter that she in fact represents, in day to day life & also in her job.

    She’s only saying lets make these women characters authentic as we see one another & not how men see us. I think thats fair.

  • SaraJ

    Maybe she produces movies? We all see there are more powerful female producers and directors than ever – but the movies CHOSEN for Cannes all seem to follow a pattern, which is what she’s mentioning.

  • SaraJ

    And has a good attitude.

  • parisjok

    just shut up already

  • FrenchGirl

    I thought that the female lead role was interesting and it was brave for the actress to act it

