Jessica Chastain Is Disturbed By Representation of Women in Film at Cannes Film Festival (Video)

Jessica Chastain was one of the jury members at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival and she observed something by watching 20 movies at the festival – the representation of women on film in 2017 is surprising and disturbing.

“This is the first time I watched 20 films in 10 days, and I love movies, and the one thing I really took away from this experience is how the world views women,” the Oscar-nominated actress said during a press conference after the closing ceremony. “It was quite disturbing to me, to be honest. There are some exceptions. For the most part, I was surprised with the representation of female characters on screen in these films.”

“I do hope that when we include more female storytellers, we will have more women that I recognize in my day-to-day life. Ones who are pro-active, have their own agencies, just don’t react to the men around them. They have their own point-of-view,” she added.

Jessica and the rest of the jury awarded the Best Director award to Sofia Coppola for her movie The Beguiled, which features a strong cast of women.

