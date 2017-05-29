John Legend Pays Tribute to Fan Killed During Manchester Attack

John Legend sent a touching message to the family of a fan who passed away during the Manchester attack.

The 38-year-old entertainer made an appearance on Good Morning Britain to remember 15-year-old Olivia Campbell, who sang “All Of Me” at a talent show, which was also played at her memorial service.

“I can’t imagine the pain you are going through. I have a young daughter and I can imagine the feeling you must have to go through right now to have to bury your own daughter,” John began.

He added, “I want to send you as much love from far away, and as much sympathy and condolences I can send you. I know it won’t make up for the loss you’re feeling right now, but any love we can send, I want to send you right now. Wish you the best. Take care.”

See all that John had to say in the video below…