Top Stories
Emmy Rossum Shares Photos from Wedding to Sam Esmail!

Emmy Rossum Shares Photos from Wedding to Sam Esmail!

Tim McGraw Accidentally Knocks Over Female Fan at Concert (Video)

Tim McGraw Accidentally Knocks Over Female Fan at Concert (Video)

Mon, 29 May 2017 at 11:38 am

John Legend Pays Tribute to Fan Killed During Manchester Attack

John Legend Pays Tribute to Fan Killed During Manchester Attack

John Legend sent a touching message to the family of a fan who passed away during the Manchester attack.

The 38-year-old entertainer made an appearance on Good Morning Britain to remember 15-year-old Olivia Campbell, who sang “All Of Me” at a talent show, which was also played at her memorial service.

“I can’t imagine the pain you are going through. I have a young daughter and I can imagine the feeling you must have to go through right now to have to bury your own daughter,” John began.

He added, “I want to send you as much love from far away, and as much sympathy and condolences I can send you. I know it won’t make up for the loss you’re feeling right now, but any love we can send, I want to send you right now. Wish you the best. Take care.”

See all that John had to say in the video below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: John Legend

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ariana Grande's mom's house in Florida is being heavily guarded by security - TMZ
  • Fifth Harmony is using Snapchat to tease lyrics for their upcoming song - Just Jared Jr
  • Chris Brown shares sweet birthday messages for daughter Royalty - Wetpaint
  • Jay Z's Tidal music streaming company loses third CEO in two years - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are still together - Gossip Cop