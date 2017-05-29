Top Stories
Emmy Rossum Shares Photos from Wedding to Sam Esmail!

Tim McGraw Accidentally Knocks Over Female Fan at Concert (Video)

Mon, 29 May 2017 at 10:56 am

Katy Perry Shares Touching Memorial Day Message: 'I Am Continually Grateful'

Katy Perry is taking a moment to thank veterans and men and women in service on Memorial Day.

The 32-year-old entertainer took to her Instagram to express her gratitude and encourage fans to contribute to organizations that provide services for veterans.

“Memorial Day is always a powerful reminder to put aside our small daily concerns and petty grievances, and allow ourselves to be humbled by the magnitude of the sacrifices made for us by our Veterans and their families,” Katy began.

She added, “I am continually grateful to all our men and women in service now, and the job they do—day in and out, often far from home and loved ones—protecting our freedom. I bow my head and my heart, and I thank them.”

Katy also included information about several organizations including the Wounded Warrior Project, The 22 Project and Special Operations Warrior Foundation.

“I encourage you to make any contribution you can whether it be monetary, your time or simply spreading the word,” Katy wrote.

